Long lines for private refugee sponsors show need for reform, advocates say

Dozens of people spent the weekend in a Quebec Immigration Ministry office, some of them sleeping on the floor or fold-out chairs, in the hopes of being able to sponsor a refugee.

Not all of them were successful.

The province is only accepting 750 applications for private sponsorship for the coming year on a first come, first serve basis.

The process, critics say, is inefficient and inhumane.

"It's a bit of a mess, inside," said Sylvain Thibault, a would-be sponsor and longtime refugee advocate.

"It really looks like a refugee camp. There are people who have been here 24 hours a day since Thursday, around noon. So it's been four days."

Last week, advocates had raised concern potential sponsors would be forced to spend the weekend outside in the cold in hopes of securing a spot.

The province ended up opening its doors so people could wait inside. It also provided coffee and water, said a spokesperson for the Immigration Ministry.

The available spots were quickly filled when the government began accepting applications Monday morning.

The government required that the applications be dropped off at the Ministry office by a courrier, not mailed or dropped off by the applicant. Some courriers charge upwards of $500 per application, Radio-Canada reported.

Backlog of applications

There was a long line the last time the province accepted applications, in September 2018.

The Quebec program, modelled on the federal one, has been popular from the start, leading to such a backlog of unprocessed applications that in 2017, the program had to be suspended for more than 18 months while the government processed thousands of existing applications.

In total, more than 9,000 refugees were accepted into the province in 2017 (many are brought in through a government-assisted program, not private sponsorship).

However, the Coalition Avenir Québec government, which was elected in 2018 on a commitment to reduce immigration, says it aims to cut the number of refugees to between 7,200 and 7,500 in 2020, with a maximum of 3,350 sponsored refugees.

The government has justified its promise to reduce the number of immigrants overall by saying it wants to focus efforts on better integrating people.

Paul Clarke, the head of Action Réfugiés, said last week the current program isn't working.

"We're ready to welcome more people, and we have the capacity to sponsor them. The numbers that are being permitted are too low."

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette was not made available for an interview Monday.