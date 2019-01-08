Quebec premier turfs Environment Minister MarieChantal Chassé, says Radio-Canada

Quebec Premier François Legault has asked his environment minister to step down, less than three months after she was appointed to the position.

Radio-Canada is reporting that Legault will announce MarieChantal Chassé's departure at a 4:15 p.m. news conference in Quebec City.

Chassé, a former aerospace executive, will be replaced by Benoit Charette, who represents the riding of Deux-Montagnes in the lower Laurentians.

Chassé is expected to remain the MNA for Chateauguay, south of Montreal.

