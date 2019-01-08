Skip to Main Content
Quebec premier turfs Environment Minister MarieChantal Chassé, says Radio-Canada

Quebec premier turfs Environment Minister MarieChantal Chassé, says Radio-Canada

Radio-Canada is reporting that Premier François Legault will announce MarieChantal Chassé's departure at a 4:15 p.m. news conference in Quebec City.

Chassé reportedly to be replaced by Deux-Montagnes MNA Benoit Charette

CBC News ·
MarieChantal Chassé held the environment portfolio for less than three months. (Mathieu Potvin/Radio-Canada)

Quebec Premier François Legault has asked his environment minister to step down, less than three months after she was appointed to the position. 

Radio-Canada is reporting that Legault will announce MarieChantal Chassé's departure at a 4:15 p.m. news conference in Quebec City. 

Chassé, a former aerospace executive, will be replaced by Benoit Charette, who represents the riding of Deux-Montagnes in the lower Laurentians.

Chassé is expected to remain the MNA for Chateauguay, south of Montreal. 

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|