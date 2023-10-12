Quebec premier inaugurates $7.4B hydroelectric complex

Quebec Premier François Legault is inaugurating la Romaine hydroelectric complex on the province's North Shore.

Legault is accompanied at today's event by Jean Charest, who was Quebec premier when construction began in 2009, as well as Hydro-Québec president and CEO Michael Sabia.

La Romaine is comprised of four power stations and is the largest hydro project constructed in the province since the Robert Bourassa generation facility, which was commissioned in 1979.

The $7.4-billion la Romaine complex can produce eight terawatt hours of electricity per year, enough to power nearly 470,000 homes.

It generates its power from the Romaine River, located north of Havre-St-Pierre, Que., near the Labrador border.

Legault says Quebec is still missing hydroelectricity to meet demand from industry and Quebecers need to consider more ways to boost the province's ability to power future projects.