Hundreds more classrooms would be needed to fulfill CAQ's 'almost impossible' pre-K plan

Quebec school boards will need to find thousands of additional classrooms if the Coalition Avenir Québec government fulfils its promise to extend kindergarten to four-year-olds across the province, according to calculations conducted by Radio-Canada.

Premier François Legault made the pledge a key part of his party's campaign platform, but school boards say it would be costly and difficult to implement.

"In just four years, it [would be] almost impossible," said Catherine Harel Bourdon, chair of the Commission Scolaire de Montréal, the province's largest French-language school board.

According to Radio-Canada, the CSDM, which is already facing a staffing shortage, would require 475 additional classrooms and the equivalent of 23 new classrooms wanted to use the new service.

"We do not have the land, we don't have the classes and we do not have the staff," she said.

CSDM president Catherine Harel Bourdon says her school board is already short on staff and classrooms. (Radio-Canada)

At Montreal's Marguerite-Bourgeois School Board, 300 additional classrooms — the equivalent of roughly 15 additional schools — would be required, while the Pointe-de-l'Île School Board would need 130 additional classes.

The situation is similar north and south of Montreal, where school boards are also wondering how they would be able to make the plan work.

The Commission scolaire de Laval (CSDL) would need 272 additional classes, the equivalent of 10 to 13 new schools.

The CSDL estimates it would cost nearly $285 million to acquire land, build schools and hire staff.

"It's still a big space challenge for us, but also a challenge to find qualified staff," said Louise Lortie, president of the Commission scolaire de Laval.

Lortie estimated it would cost $285 million to acquire the land, build the schools and hire the staff.

Pre-K would free up daycare spots

During the campaign, Legault estimated the program would cost $311 million annually and could begin as early as 2019.

He said the new program would free up 50,000 public daycare spots.

Legault, however, hasn't made the campaign pledge a focus since winning the election.

At his post-victory news conference, Legault said improving Quebec's schools is one of his government's top priorities. But he made no mention of the pre-K plan in his opening remarks.

"I want to put in place a plan to renovate our schools quickly," he said.

"So we can offer our children beautiful schools as soon as possible."

Based on a report by Jean-Philippe Robillard