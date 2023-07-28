Police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting outside Quebec City hospital

The province's police watchdog has launched an investigation following the death of a man who was shot by Quebec City police during an intervention in front of the Enfant-Jésus hospital late Thursday morning.

According to preliminary information from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, also known as the BEI, police were called around 11:20 a.m. concerning a person who allegedly behaved disturbingly and was intoxicated near the hospital, in the area of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and 18th Street.

The BEI said the man allegedly showed signs of physical aggression, pulled out a knife and walked toward one of the two police officers who showed up to the scene.

The other officer shot the man, and police tried to resuscitate him before he was transported to hospital. He later died of his injuries.

The police watchdog has assigned six investigators and a supervisor to investigate the circumstances.