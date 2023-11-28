Content
Quebec police watchdog investigating incident in Chicoutimi

Five investigators were assigned to investigate the circumstances of the incident involving a Saguenay police officer in Chicoutimi, Que.

Event prompted major police operation on des Hospitalières Street

A plice car blocks off a street covered in snow.
According to Radio-Canada’s observations, a body was on the scene and des Hospitalières Street in Chicoutimi was blocked off. (Julien Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into a violent incident involving a Saguenay police officer in Chicoutimi.

The event prompted a major police operation on des Hospitalières Street, not far from the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, according to Radio-Canada. 

According to Radio-Canada, a body was still on the scene.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says five investigators have been assigned to investigate the incident. The BEI has requested support services from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The SQ is also carrying out a parallel criminal investigation into events prior to the police intervention, the BEI said.

The BEI investigates all cases where a person, other than an on-duty police officer, dies, suffers serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police intervention or while in custody.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to reach out via its website.

With files from Radio-Canada

