Quebec police watchdog investigates Montreal intervention after man falls, hits his head

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a Montreal police intervention after a man fell to the ground and hit his head during an altercation with officers.

According to initial reports from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), a little after 5 a.m., the Montreal police (SPVM) received a call about an altercation between several people, outside, on de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The BEI says SPVM officers stopped and questioned a 25-year-old man. When they tried to arrest him, he resisted, according to the BEI.

Police allegedly used force to control the man who fell to the ground and hit his head. He lost consciousness momentarily, the bureau says.

The man was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

Five BEI investigators are looking into the incident.