Quebec police watchdog investigating after fatal shooting on Montreal's Nuns' Island

Quebec's police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man was killed by Montreal police on Nuns' Island Saturday afternoon.

Police shot the man just after 12:30 p.m. following a 911 call about someone walking around with a handgun, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said in a statement later in the afternoon.

The officer who responded to the call shot the man after he pointed what looked like a handgun in the direction of the responding police officer.

The man died soon after he was rushed to hospital, the watchdog said.

Five investigators are now looking into the incident. The police watchdog is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

More to come.