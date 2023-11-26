Quebec police watchdog investigating hit-and-run death of pedestrian

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into the death of a pedestrian who was injured in a hit and run on Montreal's South Shore Saturday night.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says the pedestrian was a man in his 60s and the incident happened in Longueuil on Taschereau Boulevard.

The BEI says a vehicle was reported stolen in Boucherville Saturday evening. Longueuil police said they located the vehicle but lost sight of it in an attempt to intercept it.

The vehicle was involved in an incident with the pedestrian minutes later, according to the BEI.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was taken to a hospital centre where they remain in stable condition. The BEI has not confirmed how many people were in the vehicle at the time.

The watchdog has assigned seven investigators to look into the case.

The BEI investigates when someone is injured or killed during a police intervention.

Due to the BEI's involvement, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is only investigating the vehicle theft, a spokesperson said.