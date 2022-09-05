Quebec police watchdog investigates after man suffers fatal fall during arrest
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes is investigating after a police intervention in Rimouski led to a man falling to his death.
Man, 52, died in hospital
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a man died during a provincial police intervention in Rimouski.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says police received an emergency call around 8 p.m. Sunday about a man in a troubled state lying on the ground in public.
According to initial reports, the man, 52, had left the scene by the time Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers arrived.
The BEI says police found the man at his home. When SQ officers tried to take him into custody, he allegedly fell down a flight of stairs and suffered serious injuries.
He was transported to hospital, where he died.
Five BEI investigators are looking into the case.
