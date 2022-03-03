Sûreté du Québec searching for missing 18-month-old baby

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to find an 18-month-old baby and his mother.

Jacqueline Beaudoin-McLintock, 32, and her son, James Audet, are from Stoneham, Que.

McLintock reportedly left the Stoneham area over the weekend with the toddler. Authorities believe the child may be in danger.

Investigators say Beaudoin-McLintock may have left her child with an acquaintance before attempting to leave the province.

Investigators say Jacqueline Beaudoin-McLintock may have left her child with an acquaintance before attempting to leave the province. (Sûreté du Québec)

Jacqueline Beaudoin-McLintock has brown hair and blue eyes. She stands just over five feet tall and weighs 119 pounds. Police say she could be wearing a wig or may have dyed her hair since she left.

She was travelling in 2005 white Chrysler 300 with two possible licence plates registered in Quebec: either Y61 XQX or Z09 WGC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report information anonymously through the Criminal Information Centre of the Sûreté du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.