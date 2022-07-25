Quebec police search for missing 15-year-old

Provincial police are trying to find 15-year-old William St-Aubin Girard.

The teen from Prévost, Que. was last seen there on July 21 around 10 p.m. But the Sûreté du Québec says he may now be in the Montreal area, and his family has reason to fear for his safety.

St-Aubin Girard is six feet two inches tall and weighs 154 pounds. He has brown eyes, and long blonde hair that is shaved on the sides. Police also say he has a half-shaved eyebrow.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and black shoes and was carrying a shoulder bag.

Police are asking anyone with information on St-Aubin Girard's whereabouts to call 911.