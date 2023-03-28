Quebec police officer killed during attempted arrest

A police officer and a suspect died in an incident in Louiseville, Que., near Trois-Rivières. A second police officer was injured, but his life is not in danger.

Provincial police say they had gone to a residence to carry out an arrest for threats Monday around 8:30 p.m. when Sgt. Maureen Breau was stabbed.

Two more police officers arrived on the scene and shot and killed the suspect.

Breau had over 20 years of experience with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Quebec's independent police investigation unit will investigate and the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) will hold a parallel criminal investigation.

The people who live in the building are being cared for by the Red Cross at a motel where they will stay until the investigation ends, said Louiseville Mayor Yvon Deshaies.

Quebec's public security minister François Bonnardel tweeted out his sympathies for Breau's family and SQ officers.

"Today reminds us that police officers have a dangerous job," he said.

"I can never thank them enough for their sacrifices."