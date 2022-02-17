Quebec provincial police deployed to Ottawa to help clear protesters

Quebec provincial police are sending reinforcements to the nation's capital to help clear a three-week long occupation that's paralyzed the city's downtown core, a spokesperson for Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault confirmed Thursday.

Louis-Julien Dufresne says Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers are heading to Ottawa "in case [the protests] get out of hand."

Earlier this morning, officers carrying suitcases piled onto police buses, which were seen leaving SQ headquarters in Montreal.

C’est officiel, les premières pelotons de groupe d’intervention de la <a href="https://twitter.com/sureteduquebec?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sureteduquebec</a> sont en direction du centre-ville à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>:<a href="https://t.co/Sgiv6TBDsC">https://t.co/Sgiv6TBDsC</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmtl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmtl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttawaOccupation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttawaOccupation</a> <a href="https://t.co/kbniZKCz3h">pic.twitter.com/kbniZKCz3h</a> —@pascalrobidas

Protests against COVID-19 health measures and vaccination mandates have paralyzed downtown Ottawa since late January — frustrating residents and politicians.

Although some vehicles and protesters have departed the scene, there are still hundreds left and police have been warning them they will be removed shortly.

There was an enhanced police presence at the protest Thursday morning and fencing has been set up around Parliament Hill and downtown streets.

According to Radio-Canada sources, members of the SQ's tactical intervention squad have been deployed and will work under the command of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Sources say the SQ also plans to establish a command centre in Gatineau, on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River.

The sources say this is a large deployment, though Dufresne wouldn't say how many officers are heading to Ontario or how long the operation is expected to last.