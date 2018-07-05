SQ officers get surprise visit, strike a pose with bear in northern Quebec

Patrolling the roads of northern Quebec can sometimes be full of surprises.

Two Sûreté du Québec officers had to find their bearings earlier this week when they came face-to-face with an unexpected visitor: a black bear.

The encounter on Route 167 in the Ashuapmushuan Nature Reserve, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal, proved to be lengthy on Tuesday.

A black bear climbs aboard a police cruiser in the Ashuapmushuan Wildlife Reserve. 0:11

The bear jumped onto the hood of the patrol car, and even paused long enough for one of the officers to snap a picture.

The SQ says the officers did everything they could to scare the bear away — but in vain.

It finally ran back into the forest when a truck driver honked loudly at the animal.

While the encounter ended without injury, the SQ reminded motorists to stay vigilant and make sure to lower their speeds in case something unexpected happens.

If you encounter a wild animal, the SQ said drivers should avoid making abrupt manoeuvres, and keep their steering wheels steady.