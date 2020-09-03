Quebec Amber Alert cancelled after missing girls found safe, police say

Quebec provincial police announced Sunday evening that they have located the two girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert shortly after the notice went out to the public.

Police said the girls are in good health.

The alert went out just after 6:20 p.m. It stated that two girls, aged seven and two, had gone missing around 3 p.m. from Terrebonne, Que., an off-island suburb located north of the island of Montreal.