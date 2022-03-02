Quebec to soon lift public masking requirements

Quebec will be lifting several public health restrictions as early as March 12, according to the Health Ministry.

A number of health measures were due to be lifted on March 14, including showing a vaccine passport to enter certain venues.

"This is a very important step, and we can be proud of all our efforts to get here," Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a statement. "However, we must learn to live with the virus, which is still circulating, and remain cautious."

As of March 12, all public venues may operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, bars, taverns and casinos can resume regular business hours without enforcing seating limits at tables. Dancing and karaoke will be permitted once again.

Private seniors' residences will no longer need to keep a registry of visitors.

Timeline for mask use

The ministry will announce at a later time the exact date masking will no longer be required in public spaces, depending on the epidemiological situation.

"Wearing a mask, even when it is no longer mandatory, will be part of the arsenal we have to reduce the risk of transmission in certain circumstances," Dubé said.

The tentative timeline to end masking in public spaces with the exception of public transportation will be implemented no later than mid-April, the statement reads.

The last service that will require a mask will be public transit, but even that requirement is likely to be lifted in May.

New masking rules will not apply in workplaces and health-care settings, such as long-term care homes.

Utility of vaccine passports

Vincent Marissal, Québec Solidaire health critic and MNA for Rosemont, welcomed the news of restrictions lifting, but called on the government to justify the use of the vaccine passport. Quebec has not ruled out bringing back vaccine passport and mask mandates at a later date.



"I asked this week for a scientific report on the usefulness of this tool in the fight against COVID-19," he said in a statement. "We need to have an accurate picture of the effectiveness of the vaccine passport, justified by rigourous scientific criteria."

He also urged the government to announce an end to the state of emergency because, he says, it has become "increasingly unjustifiable."