Four parties discuss possibility of sexual violence tribunal in Quebec

A first non-partisan meeting on support for victims of sexual violence in Quebec is happening in Montreal between representatives of the province's four political parties, including the minister of justice.

The initiative follows a suggestion of Parti Québécois MNA Véronique Hivon​, who has proposed creating a tribunal for sexual assault crimes in Quebec.

Last month, Premier François Legault said he was open to the idea, which is expected to be discussed at the meeting.

"After all the bravery demonstrated by sexual assault victims in the #MeToo movement, I think that, as elected officials, we need to get to work to rebuild trust," Hivon told Radio-Canada.

The meeting will be held at the Montreal office of Justice Minister Sonia Lebel, whose file also covers the status of women. Hélène David, the Quebec Liberal Party's status of women critic, and Christine Labrie, who occupies the same role for Québec Solidaire, will also be there.

4 parties open to idea of special tribunal

All four parties have said they would like the government to look into creating a special tribunal, but that the process should include support for victims well before they must appear in court.

Before becoming the province's justice minister, Sonia Lebel spent 20 years as a Crown prosecutor, specializing in drug and organized crime cases. Her current role as minister is also to oversee the status of women file. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

"We're going to be the four parties together, four women, who will discuss extremely important issues," David said, adding that she would be advocating with both female and male victims in mind.

Labrie says her party is calling for complaints that get rejected by police to undergo a revision process before they're thrown out for good.

The United Nations has recommended creating tribunals specialized in violence against women. Quebec would be the first in Canada to implement a sexual violence tribunal and one of the few in the world.