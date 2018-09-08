Nature lovers, rejoice! Quebec provincial parks offering free entry today

Summer might be almost over, but Quebecers still have a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, with free access to all the province's national parks today.

Sépaq, which runs Quebec's parks network, is hosting the ninth annual Parks Day — and visitors can get into its 24 sites, spanning nearly 7,000 square kilometres of protected lands, for free.

In the Montreal area, several parks are offering a full day of free activities, from kayaking to guided nature walks and star-gazing once it gets dark.

At Oka Park, just west of the city, visitors can:

Scope out birds and other sights on the Lake of Two Mountains at 10 a.m.

Learn about Quebec's national parks with a family-friendly game at 1:30 p.m

Watch the stars from the beach, starting at 7:30 p.m.

At Mont-Saint-Bruno Park on the South Shore, nature buffs can spend the day:

Peering through binoculars, on the lookout for birds of prey, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoying a BBQ, starting at 10 a.m.

Joining walkers' clubs on a trail around the lake, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the Parc des Îles-de-Boucherville, an island between Montreal's east end and Boucherville, Que., on the South Shore, visitors can join:

Marsh tours on a "gigantic" rabaska canoe, leaving the Île Grosbois wharf at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

90-minute kayak tours at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Nature walks on Île de la Commune at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

For a full list of free events and more information about this year's Parks Day, visit the Sépaq website here.