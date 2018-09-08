Nature lovers, rejoice! Quebec provincial parks offering free entry today
From kayak and canoe tours, to nature walks, Quebec's 24 provincial parks hosting slew of free activities
Summer might be almost over, but Quebecers still have a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, with free access to all the province's national parks today.
Sépaq, which runs Quebec's parks network, is hosting the ninth annual Parks Day — and visitors can get into its 24 sites, spanning nearly 7,000 square kilometres of protected lands, for free.
In the Montreal area, several parks are offering a full day of free activities, from kayaking to guided nature walks and star-gazing once it gets dark.
At Oka Park, just west of the city, visitors can:
- Scope out birds and other sights on the Lake of Two Mountains at 10 a.m.
- Learn about Quebec's national parks with a family-friendly game at 1:30 p.m
- Watch the stars from the beach, starting at 7:30 p.m.
At Mont-Saint-Bruno Park on the South Shore, nature buffs can spend the day:
- Peering through binoculars, on the lookout for birds of prey, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Enjoying a BBQ, starting at 10 a.m.
- Joining walkers' clubs on a trail around the lake, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the Parc des Îles-de-Boucherville, an island between Montreal's east end and Boucherville, Que., on the South Shore, visitors can join:
- Marsh tours on a "gigantic" rabaska canoe, leaving the Île Grosbois wharf at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
- 90-minute kayak tours at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- Nature walks on Île de la Commune at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
For a full list of free events and more information about this year's Parks Day, visit the Sépaq website here.