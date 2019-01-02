Quebec park lets visitors sleep in the heart of wolf territory

It's night time. A pair of luminous eyes stare out at you from the edge of a clearing surrounded by trees. A wolf's howl is heard close by.

This isn't the opening scene of a cabin-in-the-woods horror movie.

Park owner Gilles Granal says wolves are sometimes misunderstood creatures. (Priscilla Plamondon Lalancette/Radio-Canada)

It's a fair description of an adventure experience some people pay handsomely for. In this case, the opportunity to sleep in a small, bare-bones cabin surrounded by wolves.

Parc Mahikan, which means wolf in Innu language, is located in Girardville, north of Lac-Saint-Jean. It's one of the leading observation centres exclusively dedicated to wolves in Canada.

Gilles Granal moved to Quebec from France in 1987 and later opened Park Mahikan. (Priscilla Plamondon Lalancette/Radio-Canada)

For the last 15 years, Gilles Granal and his wife Marie-Christine have been trying to share their love of wolves and their canine cousins.

"The aim of the park is to demystify the wolf. It's an animal that leaves some people ambivalent. Others love it. Others are afraid," said Granal.

Granal runs the park that offers the chance to stay overnight in cabins, take guided tours and have supervised interactions with the wolves.

The park only receives about 300 visitors a year. (Priscilla Plamondon Lalancette/Radio-Canada)

There are 35 wolves in the park, which make up three packs. While most of them are still quite wild, seven of them are more domesticated and comfortable with humans.

Granal and his wife came to Quebec from France in 1987 and fell in love with the small town of Girardville. The couple soon followed their passion for sled dogs, of which they have 68, to opening the wolf park.

These little cabins have no electricity but the view can't be beat. (Priscilla Plamondon Lalancette/Radio-Canada)

Park Mahikan only gets about 300 visitors a year. Granal says it's not about volume, but quality of time and experience for his guests.

It's also a matter of not stressing out the animals.

There are four eco-cabins on the property, located inside the enclosures where the wolves live and roam.

While most of the wolves in the park are still wild, seven have been domesticated since birth. (Priscilla Plamondon Lalancette/Radio-Canada)

These chalets are all-seasonal with wood-stove or propane heating, but no electricity and certainly no wireless internet.

Sleeping among the wolves means being lulled to sleep by howling packs.

"When they howl, you're right in the middle. It's something special to experience," said Granal.

Gilles Granal and his wife Marie-Christine also share a passion for sled dogs. (Priscilla Plamondon Lalancette/Radio-Canada)

Jean-Pierre Parisien, a Franco-American tourist, told Radio-Canada that he kept his door locked just in case.

"​At night, what is very impressive is to see the eyes of the wolves reflecting the light," he said.

The Arctic wolves and grey wolves roam the better part of the six hectares of the park, but they are more scared than vicious toward humans.