Quebec man sentenced to 31 months for sexual assaults on 16 minors in parks
Éric Gauvreau Paquette was sentenced Monday to 31 months behind bars for sexual assaults on 16 different minors aged 10 to 15.
Éric Gauvreau Paquette attacked victims, aged 10 to 15, along bike paths in the summer of 2019
Éric Gauvreau Paquette was sentenced Monday to 31 months behind bars for sexual assaults on 16 different minors aged 10 to 15.
The 29-year-old committed the crimes between July 25 and August 21, 2019 in Mascouche and Terrebonne.
He pleaded guilty to 10 counts, all of a sexual nature.
Paquette attacked his victims on bike paths in parks. He got around on foot, by bike and in a black SUV, police said.
A hat recovered from the scene of one of the assaults on a 13-year-old girl in Terrebonne helped police track him down.
He was arrested by the end of August 2019 and has been detained for 13 months.
With files from Radio-Canada