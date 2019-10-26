Province outlines rules for measuring lead concentration in school water supplies
Elementary schools have until June 2020 to measure lead levels
Quebec schools have less than a year to measure the concentration of lead in their water supplies and begin corrective measures, according to the provincial government.
Elementary schools have until June 23, 2020, and other institutions have until Nov. 1, 2020, Radio-Canada is reporting.
Schools will have to "guarantee the water available to students and staff conforms with Health Canada regulations relating to the concentration of lead, which is five micrograms per litre," outlines an Oct. 25 letter sent to school boards and teaching establishments.
The letter — issued by the Ministry of Education — reminds organizations the government lowered its maximum lead concentration from 10 micrograms to five, and outlines how to carry out the tests.
Staff can get trained to do the tests and send the samples to an accredited lab for analysis.
With files from Radio-Canada
