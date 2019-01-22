Two Quebec filmmakers receive first-ever Academy Award nominations

Quebec filmmakers Marianne Farley and Jeremy Comte will be heading to Los Angeles for the 91st Academy Awards February. Their films are nominated in the same category for the best live action short film.

"This is so surreal." said Jeremy Comte, whose film, Fauve​, tells the story of two boys in Thetford Mines, Que., who play a dangerous game, daring each other to take increasingly risky behaviour.

"Fauve was born out of a recurrent dream I had as a boy." Comte said in a statement.

"I feel that life has come full circle."

Farley's Marguerite tells the story of an octogenarian, played by Béatrice Picard, who suffers from diabetes and spends her days in solitude.

Her isolation is interrupted only by occasional visits from her nurse and caretaker, Rachel.

She tries to develop a bond with Rachel — until she learns that Rachel is a lesbian. The news changes their relationship — and Marguerite herself.

For both Farley and Comte, this is their first Oscar nomination.

A third Canadian short, Animal Behaviour, produced by the National Film Board of Canada, has also been nominated, in the short animation category.

It tells the story of five animals grappling with existential issues who end up in a group therapy session together.