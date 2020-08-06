Quebec parents, wary of children returning to class, want more online learning tools

A group of parents has launched a petition calling on the Quebec government to revise its back-to-school plan, arguing it is outdated and puts those with vulnerable family members at risk.

With the fall term just weeks away, the province's current plan is to have all students back in classrooms. Younger students will be in groups of six, and must keep their distance from teachers and students who are not in their bubble.

Unlike in Ontario, students will not be required to wear masks.

"The school environment is not proven to be safe at this point," said Politimi Karounis, one of the four parents who started the petition that has more than 6,000 signatures, on CBC Montreal's Daybreak .

She has two school-aged children and a toddler at home, and says she's worried that they could infect her mother, who helps with childcare, if they were to return to class.

Parents currently have the option to home-school their children, but must leave their current school — making it harder to return once they feel it is safe to do so.

"They could not simply follow along with their classmates," Karounis said. "My only option from the current directive is completely remove them from their current school."

The parents have hired constitutional lawyer Julius Grey to help convince the government that, in the short-term, parents should be allowed to keep their children home while having access to their course material.

And in the long-term, they want a robust, online curriculum.

"It would be contrary to the spirit of the charter and the Constitution to force them physically to go on the premises despite what the family thinks," he said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak .

"What is unconstitutional is not having an exception."

He has sent a letter of warning on behalf of the parents to the Education Ministry asking that the government accommodate their request.

The province is expected to make an announcement about its back-to-school plan next week. Parents and teachers argue much has been learned since the plan was first announced in June, and they're hoping for revisions.

"I hope [the government] listens to these parents and creates the option of staying home and not losing your place," said Grey.

The Education Ministry declined a request to comment on the letter.