CHSLDs were a government 'blind spot' in pandemic planning, Quebec ombudsman says

Quebec's ombudsman has conducted an investigation into what went wrong in the province's CHSLDs this past spring, and has identified major problems in the government's pandemic planning.

The interim report, based on 1,355 witness statements from CHSLD residents and their family members, CHSLD employees, health authority managers and caregivers, concludes the provincially-run long-term care facilities were a "blind spot" for the government.

Among the findings:

The province focused heavily on preparing hospitals for the coronavirus pandemic and didn't do enough to prepare CHSLDs, which "pressed into service to quickly and massively take in hospitalized people."

The facilities were asked to become de facto hospitals "in a matter of days" without the appropriate resources.

There were bed shortages, staff shortages and patients were moved in without being tested or isolated.

Health officials underestimated the virulence and contagiousness of the virus and "there was a lack of an infection prevention and control culture in CHSLDs."

There was an acute shortage of personal protective equipment.

Staff mobility between institutions exacerbated the crisis and caused the virus to spread.

Relief teams arrived too late to help.

The "decisional chain" was weakened because those with the power to implement measures were "far from where the action really occurred."

"This report stems from the statements of people who were, in one way or another, all victims of the dereliction of duty by too many CHSLDs whose mission was to create genuine living environments," provincial ombudsman Marie Rinfret writes in the report.

"Considering what the pandemic has taught us, there is no more excuse for delays in decisions that would enable action to uphold the rights of people living in CHSLDs."

More to come.