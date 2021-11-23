Quebec 'cast aside' seniors in long-term care, needs to make changes now, ombudsman says

Quebec's ombudsman has submitted her final report into what went wrong in long-term care homes during the pandemic, saying residents were "cast aside," and imploring the government to right its wrongs by making recommended changes immediately.

Marie Rinfret says she is asking Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé to provide her with ongoing progress updates, starting this spring, until all 27 recommendations in her report are implemented.

Rinfret's investigation is separate from the Quebec coroner's inquiry into the pandemic death toll at seniors' residences and the impact of the pandemic on the sector as a whole — though both share the goal of uncovering what went wrong and identifying what needs to change.

Rinfret released an interim report last fall, in which she identified major problems in the government's pandemic planning, noting long-term care facilities were a "blind spot."

Most of the 3,890 deaths in the province during the first wave were among CHSLD residents, while staff watched helplessly, or fled the overwhelming conditions or were themselves sick with the virus.

In her final report, released Tuesday afternoon, Rinfret concluded long-term care workers "bore the brunt of public authorities' inaction."

Those workers represented 25 per cent of COVID cases at the time and 11 died.

Rinfret said officials knew how under-resourced long-term care homes were before the pandemic, yet failed to act accordingly in the first wave. She also highlighted the fact that the homes were expected to deliver services similar to hospitals, despite lacking the expertise and personnel to do so.

Meanwhile, hospitals resources were beefed up. The document details how Quebec officials were distracted by the disaster in European hospitals, notably in Italy, and believed the province's would be under siege by the virus as well.

Staff and personal protective equipment were transferred to hospitals, but the type of patient surge they expected never came.

At the same time, hundreds of seniors were dying in long-term care facilities.

Gravity of situation flew under the radar

Officials grossly underestimated what would happen if the virus entered the establishments, where Quebec's most vulnerable live, Rinfret said.

A lack of "real-time data about the health-care system as a whole" meant that the gravity of the situation flew under the radar.

"While Quebec's eyes were turned toward Italy, no risk analysis tailored to Quebec's residential-resource model and its specific features was carried out," Rinfret wrote.

"This is how CHSLDs slipped through the cracks of any scenario."

The report also provides a portrait of the results of that lack of foresight. It describes how personal protective equipment wasn't adequately distributed, how staff moving from one facility to the other contributed to the virus's quick spread, and how basic hygiene, feeding and hydration care was postponed or cancelled.

"The fact that informal caregivers were shut out took a heavy toll on residents' mental and physical health," a summary of the report said.

The document builds on the interim report, which also described widespread institutional failures.

It listed shorthanded, inadequately trained and under-equipped staff, residents being deprived of care and dying alone, and a planning process that simply didn't account for the on-the-ground reality in CHSLDs, which were stretched to the limit even before the pandemic began.

The final report is based on interviews and 1,355 witness statements from CHSLD residents and their family members, CHSLD employees, health authority managers and caregivers. Rinfret wrote that her investigation did not seek to cast blame, but to help avoid such a disaster in the future.

Among the recommendations, Rinfret calls on the government to create:

A risk assessment and management policy for long-term care.

A detailed plan for strengthening residences' ability to apply infection prevention and control measures.

A personal protective equipment supply strategy.

A plan for deploying emergency personnel within the health network.

Protocols with professional orders, federations and associations, unions, and educational institutions for deploying extra staff in exceptional circumstances.

A provincewide strategy to combat staff shortages and to promote health and social services trades and professions.

An action plan to recognize the complexity of care and service provision in long-term care homes.

Government officials are expected to react to Rinfret's report later this afternoon.