Quebec police officer found guilty of causing death of 5-year-old boy

Patrick Ouellet, a Quebec provincial police officer, has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the death of a five-year-old boy on Montreal's South Shore.

Quebec court Judge Éric Simard issued the ruling Thursday morning at the Longueuil courthouse.

Ouellet was driving an unmarked police cruiser in 2014 that struck and killed Nicholas Thorne-Belance in nearby Saint-Hubert.

He was tailing a suspect at the time — a politician who was being investigated as part of a surveillance operation targeting provincial corruption.

Ouellet was driving more than 100 km/h in a 50-km/h zone on Gaétan-Boucher Boulevard, the court heard.

At an intersection, he struck a vehicle carrying two children in the backseat.

Nicholas was critically injured and died in hospital five days later.

During the trial, the police officer testified the crash was unavoidable.

However, the Crown argued the officer's driving behaviour that day was "objectively dangerous."

Convictions for dangerous driving causing death carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.