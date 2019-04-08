Complaining of burnout, Quebec nurses stage overtime strike

Quebec's largest nurses union is staging an overtime strike today to call attention to what its members say is a chronic problem that is leading to burnout.

The nurses will be working their regular shifts but nothing more, unless there is an emergency, to draw attention to the problem.

Natalie Stake-Doucet, president of the Quebec Nurses' Association, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak this morning that some hospitals require nurses to work overtime nearly every day.

"Forced overtime has really become standard practice in hospitals in Quebec," said Stake-Doucet, a registered nurse who is doing her PhD at Université de Montréal.

"It's hurting nurses, quite literally. We're starting to see professional burnout in young nurses — nurses with less than five years experience — which is extremely problematic."

CAQ needs to act, union says

The Fédérationinterprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 76, 000 nurses, said Monday's strike is an attempt to pressure the Coalition AvenirQuébec government to follow through on election promise to end mandatory overtime.

The union hung a banner over Highway 19 in Laval to draw attention to their cause, and another is planned over Highway 15 in Montreal.

Protesting nurses hung a banner over the Highway 19 in Laval Monday morning. (Florence Thomas)

Health Minister Danielle McCann has said she expects the situation to improve by the end of 2019.

The province is adding $200 million to hire healthcare workers in CHSLDs, hospitals and other institutions, McCann said in a statement last week.

She called on provincial health institutions to plan staffing accordingly. She also said the planned FIQ protest must not disrupt the health and safety of patients.

Overtime required in emergencies

The province's administrative labour tribunal ruled last Friday that nurses would be required to do overtime today in the event of an emergency.

The ruling states that on April 8, the nurses "must accept, without conditions, all requests for overtime in urgent and exceptional situations."

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) said last week it doesn't anticipate it will have to close beds or cancel surgeries because of the overtime strike.

"We have mobilized our teams to thoroughly review the work schedules of all areas of our sites to ensure the quality and safety of our patients' care," MUHC spokesperson Gilda Salomone said.