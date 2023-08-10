Hydro-Québec mulls reviving province's nuclear reactor, 10 years after shutdown

In its quest to increase electricity production in Quebec, Hydro-Québec is contemplating a move back to nuclear power.

The government-run utility confirmed Thursday that it is considering the revival of Gentilly-2, the province's only nuclear power plant, which was shut down in 2012.

"An assessment of the plant's current condition is underway," a Hydro-Québec spokesperson said in a statement.

The company says it's hoping to "inform our thinking on Quebec's future energy supply," considering it's globally analyzing the various options for increasing electricity production to decarbonize Quebec.

"Given the anticipated situation of energy in Quebec in the next few years, it would be irresponsible at this time to exclude certain energy sources and premature to draw any conclusions," the spokesperson, Maxence Huard-Lefebvre, said.

The statement does not specify whether the assessment was commissioned by Hydro-Québec's new CEO, Michael Sabia, but in interviews after his appointment, he made it clear he was open to nuclear power in Quebec.

This assessment, first reported by the Journal de Montréal, comes more than 10 years after Pauline Marois's Parti Québécois government decided to put an end to the plant, located near Bécancour, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The reactor had been in commercial operation since 1983, and its closure was slated to cost $1.8 billion over a period of more than 50 years.