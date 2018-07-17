Dispatches from Quebec's Lower North Shore: Meet the bike squad

Dispatch # 4: The Kegaska Bike Squad

They speed across the dirt roads of Kegaska, laughing wildly as they pass cars, trucks and motor homes waiting in line to board the ship.

Dressed in bright yellow vests, their tires screech as they veer around the loading dock, the sun slowly setting in the distance.

Meet the Kegaska Bike Squad.

Lucas, Alex, Maya, Kiara, Brooke, Ethan, Logan and other kids have joined the group since it was set up last year by the resident nurse.

They live in the last village connected to the rest of the province by Highway 138, roughly 1,000 kilometres east of Quebec City.

Residents, tourists and workers line up at the dock every Wednesday to make their way east, toward Blanc-Sablon, where the road continues to Labrador.

That constant traffic pushed Étienne Talbot, who works at the local health clinic, to make the streets safer for the kids.

"People drive fast here sometimes. They're in a rush to get to the boat," he said, surrounded by the young squad members.

Étienne Talbot, who works at the local health clinic, set up the cycling group. (Julia Page/CBC)

Dressed in their bright vests, staying in groups, the kids also go out for picnics and explore the outstretches of their town, over rocky beaches and hidden coves.

As suppertime approaches, and the Bella makes its approach to shore, the squad members get back on the road.

Talbot said that, beyond doing his job and keeping the kids safe, it's hard to imagine not wanting to hang out with such a unique group.

"I see them at the clinic, but outside the contact is different. I mean look at them, they are so funny, it's always fun."

Dispatch # 3: Headed to the Mingan Islands

It is 4:45 a.m. on the Bella Desgagnés. Overnight we crossed from Anticosti Island and are headed into Havre-Saint-Pierre.

About a dozen of us passengers are gathered in the ship's cafeteria. We're about to disembark for a smaller ship that will take us to the Mingan Islands, famous for their rock formations sculpted by the sea.

The archipelago is one of the many natural landscapes that brings visitors from around the world to the North and Lower North Shore regions of Quebec.

This week, there are more than 100 tourists aboard the Bella Desgagnés, hailing not only from Quebec but as far away as Germany and Scotland as well.

When we arrive at Havre-Saint-Pierre, Julia will head for the Mingan Islands. Peter will meet up with Reginald Bolger, who works as a millwright in Havre-Saint-Pierre, and find out about a local custom.

One in particular that interests him: Why Lower North Shore residents drink coffee through a straw? The answer in our next dispatch!

Dispatch #2: The songs of Matiu

The first port of call is Sept-Îles, more than 900 kilometres northeast from Montreal. We get off and take a short taxi ride to the Innu community of Mani-Utenam, or "Mani" as it's known to locals.

Inside a traditional shaputuan, a long house Innu use for gatherings and meals, we meet Matiu, a local singer-songwriter.

His daughter plays with their dog, Forrest Gump, as a wind from the St. Lawrence River blows through the small entrance of the tent.

The huge structure is being set up on the site where Matiu will be performing at Innu Nikamu, the Indigenous music and arts festival that's been held every year in Mani-Utenam since 1984.

It is the largest festival of its kind in Quebec, and attracts musicians from across the province, including younger artists experimenting with new styles like hip-hop and reggae, along with traditional folk songs.

This will be the third time Matiu is playing the festival in his hometown. "I'm really proud to be able to play my songs for them," he said.

Matiu performs and acoustic version of Indian Time. 2:55

Matiu turned to music relatively late in life. "I was in CEGEP and I didn't have money for a television and internet. I walked by a guitar shop. There was a $50 guitar in the window, and I just started playing."

He started by playing covers of popular Quebec and Innu artists.

But Matiu felt compelled to write his own lyrics after watching a film on the assassination of Sitting Bull, a Lakota leader who was killed by U.S. government officials in the 19th century.

That led Matiu to write his breakout song, Indian Time, which was later made into a music video with Wapikoni Mobile, a travelling studio that tours Indigenous communities to promote visual arts and music.

The song explores the contradictions he feels being removed from the traditional way of life of the Innu.

"That's also what I want to do through my songs: to represent my people, to provoke a dialogue and bring people to open up about Indigenous people in this province," he said.

Matiu will be performing at the Festival Innu Nikamu in Mani-Utenam on Aug. 2.

Innu Nikamu, an Indigenous music and art festival, has been held every year in Mani-Utenam since 1984. (Julia Page/CBC)

Dispatch #1: Aboard the Bella Desgagnés

The Bella Desgagnés is more than a ferry or a cargo ship. For thousands of residents on Quebec's Lower North Shore, it is their lifeline — an essential link to the rest of the province.

Over the next week, we'll be on board as the ship makes its weekly run from Rimouski to Blanc Sablon, hopping off along the way to visit some of Quebec's most remote communities.

Between these ports of call, we'll be sending dispatches from the ship.

For the crew of the Bella Desgagnés, placing shipping containers aboard is like playing a huge game of Tetris. Every bit of space counts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCQuebec?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCQuebec</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lnsferrytrip2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lnsferrytrip2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/BDPISpeGgT">pic.twitter.com/BDPISpeGgT</a> —@PeterTardifCBC

Almost 100 metres in length and weighing in at 6,655 tonnes, the Bella delivers fresh goods and provides transportation to the Lower North Shore during the summer months.

''Pretty much everything you want to carry, we'll try to find a way to bring it to your home," said Mathieu Roy, the ship's first officer.

It's up to Roy to supervise the loading and unloading of the cargo at each port. He has to make sure the weight is evenly distributed to keep the ship stable as it sails across the St. Lawrence River and into the gulf.

From pick-up trucks to television sets to heavy machinery, everything finds its place.

When a classic silver Airstream trailer rolls up to the dock in Rimouski for the onward voyage, Roy has to break off our interview to recalculate how to fit it into a space he had reserved for a much smaller trailer.

''Saying no to a client is not something I like to do.''

Check out the top cargo container on the starboard side: in the end, Roy found a spot for the Airstream trailer. (Julia Page/CBC)

CBC reporters Peter Tardif and Julia Page are aboard the Bella Desgagnés until Monday, July 23, reporting from communities along the coast.

