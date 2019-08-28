English community newspapers plead for help from Quebec government

The newspapers that serve English-language communities across Quebec are doomed to fail if the government doesn't step in to help, an industry group warns.

The Quebec Community Newspapers Association made a plea for help from the Coalition Avenir Québec government at this week's hearings on the future of the province's news media.

"If the government doesn't step up and help, and I'm talking about all levels of government, we will see all community newspapers close. They will, one after the other," said Sylvie Goneau, the association's executive director.

The hearings at the National Assembly in Quebec City have for the most part focused on the plight of French-language publications.

Le Groupe Capitales Médias, which owns daily newspapers in some of Quebec's largest markets, including Quebec City's Le Soleil, Le Droit of Gatineau-Ottawa and Trois-Rivières's Le Nouvelliste, had to be bailed out by the province earlier this month.

The CAQ government forked over $5 million to keep the company afloat.

Saguenay Mayor Josée Néron, right, responds to reporters questions on the future of media on Wednesday. Left to right, Trois-Rivières Mayor Jean Lamarche, Sherbrooke Mayor Jean Lussier and Granby Mayor Pascal Bonin, behind, look on. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

But Goneau said English-language papers face their own particular set of challenges and serve an important function.

Her association represents 30 newspapers across the province, ranging from the Eastern Door in Kahnawake to the Gaspe Spec in eastern Quebec.

Goneau said 16 English-language newspapers have closed since 1980 and the remaining publications are struggling.

The Stanstead Journal, the province's oldest weekly, founded in 1845, ceased publication earlier this summer. The owner is trying to put out a monthly edition.

"All of them are hurting — even the three not-for-profits," Goneau said.

George Guzmas, the co-owner of four papers in the Montreal area, said he's had to cut staff and relies mostly on freelancers.

But he said his papers still serve an important function — covering local news residents wouldn't otherwise hear about.

His newspapers include the Laval News, the North Shore News, Parc Extension News and the Greek Canadian News.

"Each newspaper has its own clientele and its own objectives," he said in an interview.

A tax on social media giants?

Michael Sochaczevski, a member of the Quebec Community Newspapers Association and the publisher of The Suburban, said the province could easily take steps to ease the burden on small newspapers.

His association wants the province to eliminate the recycling tax on newspapers.

It also wants the province to buy more advertising in English-speaking newspapers, rather than putting the bulk of its money into French publications and social media.

The Stanstead Journal ceased weekly publication earlier this year. (Thomas Cobbett Labonté/CBC)

And, like several others who testified at this week's hearings, the association argued digital media giants such as Facebook and Google should be subject to a tax that can be redistributed to local media companies.

"If we have a level playing field, with the resources in place, we will figure it out," he said, stressing the importance of local news coverage.

"The New York Times and the Journal de Montréal are not coming to Côte Saint-Luc or to the Pontiac local council meeting to see what's happening. So, take us away, and nobody is there."