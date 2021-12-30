Premier François Legault to hold COVID-19 news conference tonight

Premier François Legault will hold a news conference this evening on COVID-19 in the province, where he is expected to announce new restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve.

The news conference will start at 5 p.m. Legault will be presenting alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and the director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Radio-Canada sources say the government is likely to announce new restrictions after Quebec reported 13,149 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, its highest number of confirmed daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

More to come.