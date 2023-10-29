Quebec government presents new offer to public sector workers - but it falls short say union leaders

The Quebec government is offering to increase public sector wages by up to 13.3 per cent over five years in an effort to wrap up negotiations with union leaders by the end of December.

In its latest offer, base salaries would increase by 10.3 per cent — just over a percentage point higher than the government's previous offer — while other jobs would benefit of an extra 2.5 to 3 per cent increase.

Sonia LeBel, the Chair of the Conseil du trésor, also announced that all temporary bonuses, except for those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, would be extended until the collective agreement is renewed.

Leaders from the common front of unions — known as the Front commun — who represent a large portion of public sector workers, said they are rejecting the government's offer during a news conference Sunday morning.

Hundreds of thousands of workers will therefore continue with the day-long strike planned for Nov. 6.

Together, the four unions represent 420,000 workers in the health, education and social services sectors. They've been asking the provincial government for better pay and working conditions, among other things, for a year now.

WATCH | What a strike in the public sector could look like: