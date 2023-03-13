Quebec announces new measures to reduce wait times at SAAQ, simplify creating online accounts

The Quebec government announced new measures Monday afternoon aimed at reducing wait times at the province's automobile insurance board and simplifying the process of creating an account on the SAAQ's new online portal.

Starting Monday, customers will be able to receive support to set up their SAAQclic accounts in person at several designated service centres.

Identity verification will be done in the presence of a staff member. Only two pieces of identification will therefore be necessary — a health insurance card, a driver's licence, a birth certificate or a passport will do.

Customers can find this type of support at the following SAAQ service centres: Langelier (Montreal), Gatineau, Laval, Longueuil, Lebourgneuf, Drummondville and Saguenay.

The move comes in response to problems many customers have encountered while trying to create a SAAQclic account. The process requires several steps, which include providing your social insurance number, health card number, driver's licence as well as the notice of assessment number issued by Revenu Québec in the last income tax return.

Given the complexity of this authentication process, many people have opted to visit an SAAQ counter, contributing to the traffic in service centres since the online portal's launch on Feb. 20.

Starting Tuesday, the SAAQ's website will indicate the average wait times at all of its points of service to help customers better plan their visits.

The government said it will also extend the registration for truck drivers by 90 days.

This measure, which comes in addition to those announced March 5, aims to ensure that truck drivers have an additional period to obtain the renewal of their certificate.