'Just watch me,' Couillard says of protecting Quebec dairy industry

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard is warning there would be "serious political consequences'' to allowing any further dismantling of Canada's supply management system in order to strike a NAFTA deal.

When asked on the campaign trail today how far he would go to protect supply management, Couillard borrowed a phrase made famous by former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and answered, "Just watch me.''

"If someone believes that they can ram through Quebec and make a concession on dairy without our consent, politically, it's going to be a disaster," he said during a campaign stop in Rivière-du-Loup​.

"I've always been very firm on supply management."

Couillard told reporters that Quebec is opposed to any new concessions when it comes to the system that regulates dairy, eggs and poultry.

The Globe and Mail reported late Tuesday that Ottawa was prepared to make concessions to Washington on Canada's dairy market.

Without mentioning the current Trudeau government directly, Couillard suggested the country's second-largest province will make its disapproval heard if Canada gives in to American demands and grants greater access to its dairy market during tough NAFTA renegotiation talks.

Couillard also reversed an earlier position as he opened the door to co-operating with other political leaders on the issue.

While refusing to participate in a public event with other party leaders in support of supply management, he said today he's willing to sign a document to that effect created by Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée once he's had the chance to study it.