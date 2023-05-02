Flooding forces hundreds of evacuations as Quebec towns declare states of emergency

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes and several towns have declared states of emergency after torrential rains spiked river levels and lead to widespread flooding in Quebec.

The municipalities of Baie-Saint-Paul, Saint-Côme and Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie are under a state of emergency Tuesday after flooding caused by heavy rain.

Environment Climate Change Canada (ECCC) recorded about 56 millimetres of rainfall in Baie-Saint-Paul, Monday.

Wind gusts of more than 100 km/h were also recorded in Cap-Rouge, Saguenay and Île d'Orléans.

Baie-Saint-Paul

More than 500 people have had to leave their homes in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., after the level of the Gouffre River, which runs through the town, spiked on Monday.

Chloé Gosselin, who lives near the river, didn't sleep much last night. Looking down into the basement of her home in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., located 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, her mattress was floating alongside papers and drawings in muddy water.

"I basically had everything in there. That was my bedroom, my son's bedroom, my second sitting room. I had all my valuables, all my papers," said Gosselin.

She said her home flooded twice since she moved 12 years ago, but the previous floods didn't compare to this one.

The floodwaters washed out roads and carried debris including several motorhomes, which were filmed on social media smashing into bridges near the town, which is an hour drive northeast of Quebec City.

RV swept away by rushing river slams into bridge in Quebec Duration 0:38 As heavy rain caused rivers to swell in Quebec's Charlevoix region, cell phone video captured a recreational vehicle floating down a rushing river in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., and colliding with a bridge.

In Saint-Urbain, north of Baie-Saint-Paul, the search continued for two firefighters who were swept away by the waves of a swollen river Monday while helping two residents caught in the raging waters. A command post has been set up to coordinate search efforts for the volunteer firefighters.

Baie-Saint-Paul town officials said in a statement early Tuesday that beds were available a shelter in town and at a nearby camp for the 584 residents who were displaced by the flooding.

More than 1,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without power in the area.

The flooding affected the town's drinking water supply, but the situation has mostly been restored aside from fewer than 10 homes that still don't have potable water, according to town officials.

Nonetheless, a preventive five-minute boil-water advisory has been issued and will remain in effect for Baie-Saint-Paul residents for the next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rains is leading to severe flooding in the Baie-Saint-Paul area in Quebec's Charlevoix region, northeast of Quebec City. (Radio-Canada)

"For evacuated residents, we ask that you do not return to your residences until we have given you permission," the town's statement said.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel is expected to travel to Baie-Saint-Paul Tuesday with Charlevoix MNA Kariane Bourassa and Jonatan Julien, the minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region.

Saint-Côme

Saint-Côme Mayor Martin Bordeleau said Tuesday morning the Assomption River water level has decreased by a foot since the flooding.

"Yesterday we were more in survival mode, with all the roads being cut off and trying to prevent it from getting worse. But today, our teams are on the ground in are in solutions and repair mode," he said on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin.

ECCC rainfall warnings remain in effect for Charlevoix, Saguenay and Côte-Nord, but Bordeleau says he believes the worst is behind his municipality.

About a dozen people in Saint-Côme have yet to return to their home after yesterday's evacuations, he said.

Flooding in Rawdon 'stabilized,' mayor says

Rawdon Mayor Raymond Rougeau said the situation in his city has stabilized after two roads — Vincent-Massey and Lac-Morgan — were flooded.



"It's been chaotic. All night, I had my phone on in case something was going on," he said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Rougeau said he will be closely monitoring water levels in the coming days to determine whether putting in place additional measures is necessary.

ECC is forecasting 30 to 50 millimetres of rain in the Lanaudière region until Wednesday, with a risk of thunderstorms.

"We'll see if that's going to complicate things again, but our services are on the ground," he said.