Quebec MP Alain Rayes leaves Conservatives to sit as Independent after Poilievre win

Quebec MP Alain Rayes is leaving the federal Conservative Party, citing its new leader Pierre Poilievre as the reason for his departure.

Rayes will continue to represent his riding of Richmond–Arthabaska in the Eastern Townships as an Independent.

Rayes had supported Jean Charest as a candidate for the Conservative leadership, but Poilievre was elected by the party Saturday, gathering a sweeping majority with 68 per cent of votes on the first ballot.

Rayes made the announcement in a YouTube video in French posted to his Twitter account, saying he didn't want to compromise on his values and convictions.

He cited concerns about law and order, environmental issues, as well as the importance of respect between elected officials.

Monday, Poilievre made a surprise visit to the Conservative Quebec caucus and said in a speech that he was "very grateful" for the contributions of all members of the national caucus, regardless of which candidate they had supported.

Rayes had been the Conservatives' lieutenant for Quebec until September 2020, after which Richard Martel, the MP for Chicoutimi–Le Fjord, took over the role until February, when he resigned in order to run as a candidate in the party's leadership race.

Hours before Rayes said he would become an Independent MP Tuesday, Poilievre announced Charlesbourg–Haute-Saint-Charles MP Pierre-Paul Hus would be the new Quebec lieutenant.

Hus was the only Quebec MP to support Poilievre as leader for the party.