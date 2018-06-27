Weekend heat wave will make Quebec's moving day... challenging

If you're one of thousands of people who will be moving this weekend, it would be in your best interest to get started as early as possible.

It's going to be sweltering hot over Canada Day weekend in parts of southern Quebec.

While the weather has a tendency to change, Environment Canada seems to think this is the real deal.

"It is already sure that this heat wave will affect activities beginning on Saturday," according to the special weather statement.

So how hot will it be, you ask? Daytime highs are expected to hit anywhere between 30 to 35 degrees — without the humidity factored in.

There will be no reprieve at night either. The temperature isn't expected to go below 20 degrees.

Of course, moving day Sunday is supposed to be the hottest day of all, with a high of 35 degrees and a low of 25.

The warmth is expected to stick around into early next week at least.