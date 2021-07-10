Quebec motorcyclist in Lanaudière dies in collision

A motorcyclist died early Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a car attempting to turn on Route 348 in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in Lanaudière.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the motorist wanted to make a left turn towards Saint-Cléophas Street, but didn't see the motorcyclist travelling west on Route 348.

First responders tried to revive the victim before he was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the SQ.

The motorist was transported to hospital and is being treated for shock.

An investigation is underway, but police believe "there is no criminal element at first sight."

Traffic was alternating in the afternoon to allow for police to investigate the scene.