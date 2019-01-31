Quebec doesn't have a problem with Islamophobia, Premier Legault says

Premier François Legault says there's no need for a day devoted to action against Islamaphobia — because Islamophobia isn't a problem in the province.

Legault made the comments two days after the second anniversary of the Quebec City mosque attack, when the deputy premier, Geneviève Guilbault, said the government would look into the idea.

"We looked at it. There won't be one. It's clear," Legault told reporters Thursday at a caucus meeting in Gatineau.

"I don't think there is Islamophobia in Quebec, so I don't see why there would be a day dedicated to Islamophobia."

Six Muslim men were shot and killed and five more were seriously injured in the attack on the mosque during prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

The idea of a day against Islamophobia has been put forward by Muslim groups, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

The organization's executive director, Ihsaan Gardee, has said such a designation would help enhance public education about hate, bigotry and anti-Muslim rhetoric.