Quebec housing board vows to hear tenants' complaints more quickly

Quebec's rental board says it is taking steps to make sure tenants living in poor conditions will have their cases heard more quickly.

Starting Feb. 10, the Régie du logement is promising to hear tenants' complaints about units unfit to live in within 10 working days of their filing.

That's a big change from 2018-19, when the average wait time for a first hearing for such a complaint was 1.8 months, according to the Régie.

The complaints will have to be accompanied by evidence such as inspection reports or a notice to evacuate the dwelling.

The Régie says the move was made possible by new funding, which allowed it to hire more commissioners.

The commitment was welcomed by tenants' rights advocates in Montreal, who have been calling for greater oversight from the Régie as the rental housing market tightens.

Maxime Roy-Allard, a spokesperson for Quebec's coalition of housing committees, said the promise of swift action could compel more tenants to come forward with complaints, rather than just finding a new apartment.

"It's a victory," he said. "We've been asking for this for years."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also praised the Régie's commitment. She said on Twitter the city has hired more inspectors in attempt to crack down on poor building conditions and unsanitary housing.

Roy-Allard said, however, the city still doesn't have enough housing inspectors to keep up with demand.