More than 110,000 Hydro-Québec customers lose power as windstorm rips through southern Quebec
Montreal, Montéréregie and Laurentians regions most affected, but winds moving east
Strong and gusting winds are causing power outages across southern Quebec, leaving more than 110,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET
The region most affected is the greater Montreal area, where wind gusts of over 70 km/h have left more than 56,000 Hydro clients without functioning air conditioners or fans on a humid Thursday afternoon.
In the Montérégie region, more than 14,000 clients have no power as of 3 p.m., and the same number are without electricity in the Laurentians.
Hydro-Québec spokesperson Lynn St-Laurent says the outages began as the wind picked up around midday. The conditions are due to what's left of a tropical storm that's now passing through Quebec after hitting parts of the U.S. in recent days, said St-Laurent.
"Linemen are already working to restore the service," the utility said on its website. "However, increasing winds make their task more difficult."
Elsewhere in the province, there could be more outages to come. The storm is still evolving and moving eastward, Hydro says.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.