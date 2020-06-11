More than 110,000 Hydro-Québec customers lose power as windstorm rips through southern Quebec

Strong and gusting winds are causing power outages across southern Quebec, leaving more than 110,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET

The region most affected is the greater Montreal area, where wind gusts of over 70 km/h have left more than 56,000 Hydro clients without functioning air conditioners or fans on a humid Thursday afternoon.

In the Montérégie region, more than 14,000 clients have no power as of 3 p.m., and the same number are without electricity in the Laurentians.

Hydro-Québec spokesperson Lynn St-Laurent says the outages began as the wind picked up around midday. The conditions are due to what's left of a tropical storm that's now passing through Quebec after hitting parts of the U.S. in recent days, said St-Laurent.

"Linemen are already working to restore the service," the utility said on its website. "However, increasing winds make their task more difficult."

Elsewhere in the province, there could be more outages to come. The storm is still evolving and moving eastward, Hydro says.