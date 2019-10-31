Skip to Main Content
A list of Quebec municipalities postponing Halloween (and some that aren't)
Montreal

A weather warning for parts of southern Quebec has prompted many municipalities to urge trick-or-treaters to hold off until Friday. We've compiled a (non-comprehensive) list.

Many communities have asked residents to old off until Friday; others are going ahead despite stormy weather

CBC News ·
Pumpkins endure the rain on Halloween Thursday in Montreal. The wind and rain is expected to pick up later in the day. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Here's a non-exhaustive list of those asking their residents to go out Friday instead.

  • Montreal.
  • Chambly.
  • McMasterville.
  • Lachute.
  • Varennes.
  • Sorel-Tracy.
  • Mont-Saint-Hilaire.
  • Beloeil.
  • Sainte-Julie.
  • Saint-Amable.
  • Saint-Bruno.
  • Saint-Colomban.
  • Brossard.
  • Saint-Lambert.
  • Trois-Rivières.
  • Longueuil. 
  • Westmount.
  • Pointe-Claire.
  • Magog.
  • Shawinigan.
  • Asbestos.
  • Drummondville.
  • Thurso.
  • Lac-Simon.
  • Boucherville.
  • Cheneville.
  • Val-des-Monts.
  • Pohénégamook (moved to Saturday).
  • Victoriaville. 
  • Lévis.
  • Stanstead.

Here's a list of those going ahead with trick-or-treating Thursday:

  • Quebec City.
  • Vaudreuil-Dorion.
  • Montreal-West.
  • Châteauguay.
