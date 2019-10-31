A list of Quebec municipalities postponing Halloween (and some that aren't)

A weather warning for parts of southern Quebec has prompted many municipalities to urge trick-or-treaters to hold off until Friday.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of those asking their residents to go out Friday instead.

Montreal.

Chambly.

McMasterville.

Lachute.

Varennes.

Sorel-Tracy.

Mont-Saint-Hilaire.

Beloeil.

Sainte-Julie.

Saint-Amable.

Saint-Bruno.

Saint-Colomban.

Brossard.

Saint-Lambert.

Trois-Rivières.

Longueuil.

Westmount.

Pointe-Claire.

Magog.

Shawinigan.

Asbestos.

Drummondville.

Thurso.

Lac-Simon.

Boucherville.

Cheneville.

Val-des-Monts.

Pohénégamook (moved to Saturday).

Victoriaville.

Lévis.

Stanstead.

Here's a list of those going ahead with trick-or-treating Thursday: