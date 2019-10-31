A list of Quebec municipalities postponing Halloween (and some that aren't)
A weather warning for parts of southern Quebec has prompted many municipalities to urge trick-or-treaters to hold off until Friday. We've compiled a (non-comprehensive) list.
Many communities have asked residents to old off until Friday; others are going ahead despite stormy weather
Here's a non-exhaustive list of those asking their residents to go out Friday instead.
- Montreal.
- Chambly.
- McMasterville.
- Lachute.
- Varennes.
- Sorel-Tracy.
- Mont-Saint-Hilaire.
- Beloeil.
- Sainte-Julie.
- Saint-Amable.
- Saint-Bruno.
- Saint-Colomban.
- Brossard.
- Saint-Lambert.
- Trois-Rivières.
- Longueuil.
- Westmount.
- Pointe-Claire.
- Magog.
- Shawinigan.
- Asbestos.
- Drummondville.
- Thurso.
- Lac-Simon.
- Boucherville.
- Cheneville.
- Val-des-Monts.
- Pohénégamook (moved to Saturday).
- Victoriaville.
- Lévis.
- Stanstead.
Here's a list of those going ahead with trick-or-treating Thursday:
- Quebec City.
- Vaudreuil-Dorion.
- Montreal-West.
- Châteauguay.