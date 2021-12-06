Quebec remembers École Polytechnique mass shooting at 32nd anniversary ceremonies

It has been decades since the mass shooting at École Polytechnique, but the Montreal tragedy still burns in the hearts of Canadians who paid tribute to the 14 victims throughout the day Monday.

Survivor Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire says she struggles to find the words to describe Dec. 6, 1989, when she, like many others, found herself hiding from gunfire under a desk.

Today, she is chair of the Polytechnique board of directors. She attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the university, as she has done every year since the massacre.

"What this day means is remembering the horrible thing that happened," she said. "Nobody could believe that it could happen here at Polytechnique."

Serge St-Arneault, brother of Polytechnique victim Annie St-Arneault, said on Monday that the gunman "had disfigured the face of humanity where each person is a sacred story."

St-Arneault is a member of the gun-control advocacy group, PolySeSouvient.

Montreal and cities across Canada are hosting events Monday to commemorate the victims.

The vigil at École Polytechnique originally planned to take place at noon was moved online because of weather conditions.

Fighting violence against women

The federal minister for women and gender equality says a promised national action plan to end gender-based violence is on track.

Marci Ien says as the country marks the national day of remembrance on the anniversary of the Montreal massacre, it's important to remember that domestic violence has many long-lasting impacts beyond just its direct victims.

The House of Commons held a moment of silence to remember the victims of Polytechnique and the dozens of women who have been killed by romantic partners in the last year.

Fédération des femmes du Québec president Mélanie Ederer said, like the victims of the 1989 massacre, the 18 women killed so far in 2021 in Quebec are not just a number, but women who each had a history and aspirations.

"Violence against women is a constant struggle. Never let our guard down," said Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault in a tweet Monday.

Exponential growth

In 1963, Thibodeau-DeGuire became the first woman to graduate from the university in civil engineering. The alumnus says she's happy to see the amount of women enrolled grow exponentially.

Currently, some 2,000 women at Polytechnique aspire to become engineers.

WATCH | Tragically Hip mark anniversary of Polytechnique tragedy: The Tragically Hip mark anniversary of Polytechnique tragedy with video honouring victims 14:00 Mike Downie — brother of Gord Downie, the late frontman of The Tragically Hip — co-directed a new video for the group's song Montreal, written shortly after the 1989 massacre at École Polytechnique. 14:00

"You think of all the wonderful things that these girls could have done," she said, referring to the women killed in 1989.

As Quebec sees an increase of violent killings of women across the province this year, Thibodeau-DeGuire says it's crucial to note the Polytechnique shooting stemmed from anti-feminist beliefs by calling it a femicide.

"There are many horrible things that happen and we have to have the courage to name them," she said. "Once you name them, you know what you're going after."