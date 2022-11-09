Quebec's $600 inflation pay-out: here's how it will work this time

For the second time, millions of Quebecers will be getting extra cash in their pockets courtesy of the province, just in time for the holidays.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Wednesday that Quebecers who make up to $50,000 a year will receive $600. Those who earn more than $50,000 but less than $100,000 will receive $400.

Girard said the payments will be deposited automatically, as before. The money should appear in Quebecers' accounts by the end of November.

Quebecers should not respond to messages purporting to be from Revenue Quebec, Girard said, as the government will not need personal information to make the deposit.

This follows a first cheque earlier this year, when the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government gave $500 to every Quebecer who filed a tax return and who made less than $100,000, saying it would help offset inflation and the rising cost of living. It's estimated to have cost the province about $3.2 billion in total.

During the province's recent election campaign, Premier François Legault had promised a second cheque before the end of the year.

Further measures — such as caps on Hydro rate increases — are expected to be included in Quebec's upcoming economic update, scheduled for Dec. 8.