Quebec police suspend search for girl who fell into Mistassibi River

Quebec provincial police have suspended their search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region on Dec. 22.

The child was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the Mistassibi River.

"Unfortunately, despite sustained efforts and in the absence of clues to locate the little girl, we are suspending the ongoing search," the Sûreté du Québec announced Friday.

Police ground, helicopter and diving teams searched for the girl but were not able to locate her.