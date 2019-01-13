Quebec microbrewery raises money for charity with 28 days of sobriety

Employees at a microbrewery in Rivière-du-Loup are taking on a challenge to log 28 days of sobriety to raise money for an organization that supports substance abuse and addiction treatment in Quebec.

It might seem like an odd combination, but the microbrewery plans to offer a wide array of non-alcoholic beverages on tap during the month, including kombucha, cold pressed coffee and cider, to encourage customers to follow their lead.

The staff at Aux Fous Brassant decided to take on the Défi 28 Jours challenge as a team to raise funds for the Fondation Jean Lapointe.

The challenge has been going on for the last six years, and aims to raise money and awareness about alcohol consumption.

Aux Fous Brassant owner Éric Viens said that giving up booze for a month shouldn't have to be a tax on someone's social life.

"Doing a month without alcohol doesn't mean you have to hide in a cave and not go out," he said.

He said that this initiative is also meant to encourage people who are sober all year round and those who act as designated drivers.

"I think it's important that there's something for them to drink, that looks like beer, but without alcohol," he explained.

"We want to make things more celebratory."

One regular customer, Frank Malenfant, has participated in a similar month-long challenge for the last few years and said he's happy to see more awareness from the brewery.

"What's great is to be able to go to your regular place, whether you're drinking or not. And it's no problem, there's no judgment."