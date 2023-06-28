14 Quebec mayors demand mandatory provincial rent registry

The mayors of 14 Quebec municipalities have published an open letter, demanding the government establish a mandatory public rent registry to help ease the housing crisis.

The signatories of the letter, first published in the Journal de Montréal Wednesday, include the mayors of Quebec City, Laval, Granby, Gatineau, Rimouski, Mascouche, Saguenay and Sherbrooke, along with the mayor of Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.

They denounced the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government's recently tabled housing legislation, Bill-31, which would make it harder for landlords to evict tenants but would also prevent tenants from transferring their leases — a limitation which the mayors say would lead to more rent hikes.

The letter says the change in law wouldn't be so controversial if landlords filled out the mandatory section G of a lease — which indicates how much the previous tenant paid in rent — so new tenants would know whether their rent is justified or contestable.

The letter says the law requiring landlords to fill out Section G is not being enforced, citing a Léger poll that shows only 20 per cent of tenants say their landlord completed that section of their lease.

"There is a concrete solution, ready to roll out immediately: a public, universal and mandatory rent registry," the mayors say in the letter.

With a public rent registry, tenants can see exactly how much rent the previous tenant paid and decide whether to contest excessive hikes at the provincial administrative housing tribunal.

"We know that this solution is more necessary — and realistic — than ever," says the letter. "And Quebec already has the necessary data sources for a register to apply immediately, in all its regions."

In February 2022, Montreal launched its own rental price registry and a certification program for landlords, but was criticized for not cracking down hard enough on "abusive" rent increases.

WATCH | Montreal's housing crisis explained: