Quebec's top doctor could recommend end of mask mandate as of May 14
Public health director to meet with reporters at 2 p.m.
Quebec's top doctor is expected to weigh in about the future of mandatory masking in indoor public spaces during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
Initially, sources had told Radio-Canada that Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec's interim public health director, was expected to announce his recommendation that mandatory masking be scrapped as of May 14.
Radio-Canada has since learned that Boileau is still mulling his decision. He is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.
Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé accepted a recommendation by Quebec Public Health to extend the mask mandate, which was set to be lifted at the end of April, until mid-May.
At the time, Boileau said keeping the mandate in place for an extra two weeks should help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, Quebec's health research institute, the INESSS, said the province's sixth wave may be drawing to a close as the institute's projections showed a decline of COVID-related hospitalizations over the next two weeks.
Boileau will be accompanied by Jean Longtin, a microbiologist with the Quebec Health Ministry, for the news conference.
