Quebec's top doctor could recommend end of mask mandate as of May 14

Quebec's top doctor is expected to weigh in about the future of mandatory masking in indoor public spaces during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Initially, sources had told Radio-Canada that Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec's interim public health director, was expected to announce his recommendation that mandatory masking be scrapped as of May 14.

Radio-Canada has since learned that Boileau is still mulling his decision. He is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé accepted a recommendation by Quebec Public Health to extend the mask mandate, which was set to be lifted at the end of April, until mid-May.

At the time, Boileau said keeping the mandate in place for an extra two weeks should help prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, Quebec's health research institute, the INESSS, said the province's sixth wave may be drawing to a close as the institute's projections showed a decline of COVID-related hospitalizations over the next two weeks.

Boileau will be accompanied by Jean Longtin, a microbiologist with the Quebec Health Ministry, for the news conference.