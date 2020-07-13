Masks will soon be mandatory in Quebec's indoor public spaces
Legault expected to announce details of new regulations this afternoon, Radio-Canada reports
Masks or face coverings will soon be mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Quebec, Radio-Canada has confirmed.
Premier François Legault is expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 1 p.m.
The regulation could come into effect as early as Saturday, to coincide with the start of the province's construction holiday, according to Radio-Canada's Sébastien Bovet.
The regulations would apply to grocery stores, malls and recreational centres among other enclosed spaces.
Owners would have the responsibility of ensuring the new regulations are applied. If they do not apply the rules, they could face fines between $1,000 and $6,000.
Individuals will not face fines but will be denied entry into the spaces if they are not wearing a mask, sources told Radio-Canada.
Last week, Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said he was evaluating the possibility of making masks mandatory, after Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she plans to do so.
As of today, wearing a mask or face covering is mandatory on public transit across the province.
